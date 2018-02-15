Major concern for Arsenal, Euro giants make approach to sign key figure

Juventus reportedly make contact with Arsenal over Wilshere

Gunners midfielder will see his current contract expire at the end of the season

Report suggests a renewal with Arsenal remains most likely outcome

Having finally seemingly put his injuries problems behind him, it’s questionable as to how Arsenal haven’t yet secured Jack Wilshere’s long-term future.

The 26-year-old has been blighted by injury problems throughout his career thus far, but after his loan spell at Bournemouth last season, he has returned to Arsenal and made 27 appearances in all competitions already this year.

That included a run of nine consecutive Premier League starts and completing 90 minutes, and so with that concern seemingly over at this point, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for the Gunners not to reach an agreement with the fan favourite on a new contract.

That delay has now reportedly opened the door for interested parties to express their interest, with The Mirror noting that Juventus have approached Arsenal about the midfielder’s situation.

While it is suggested that Wilshere has every intention of signing a new contract with the north London giants, the fact remains that he still hasn’t put pen to paper and he’s just a matter of mere months away from becoming a free agent.

In turn, while it’s all well and good claiming that a new deal could be signed in the near future, the uncertainty gives clubs like Juventus hope that a further delay or breakdown in talks could help them land a top signing in the summer.

Wilshere’s quality has never been in doubt as he can be one of the top midfielders in England when in form. Having now eased fears over his ability to steer clear of injuries and stay fit, Arsenal fans will surely be devastated if a player who came through the youth ranks was to leave on a free transfer this summer.

Time will tell if that nightmare becomes a reality, but on the basis of this report, it’s suggested a renewal is still more likely even though a move to Serie A giants Juve would be an appealing option given their ability to offer him an opportunity to win major honours regularly.