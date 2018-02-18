Tottenham stars fear Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target is nearing exit

Tottenham players fear Toby Alderweireld is leaving amid latest transfer rumours

Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs eyeing the defender

Alderweireld is yet to sign a new contract and can leave for just £25million

Tottenham players reportedly fear for the future of star defender Toby Alderweireld amid transfer speculation linking him with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Belgium international has been one of the top centre-backs in the Premier League and indeed Europe in recent years, helping turn Spurs into a rock-solid side and genuine force in the last few title races.

There’s no question Alderweireld could be a fine addition for the likes of United and Chelsea to solve their issues at the back this season, and the Manchester Evening News have previously claimed he can move if is release clause of just £25million is met.

At Old Trafford, plays like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have not been at their best this term as the club have failed to keep up with Manchester City, so there’s certainly room for a player of Alderweireld’s quality.

According to the Sun, Chelsea’s interest also has Spurs players fearing for the 28-year-old’s future in north London, and the Blues could also do with an upgrade on players like David Luiz and Gary Cahill as they’ve weakly surrendered their Premier League crown this term.

This is all worrying for Tottenham, who need to ensure they’re not losing key defensive players like Alderweireld or like Kyle Walker last summer if they are to maintain their fine recent progress.