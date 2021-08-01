Menu

Cristian Romero has made it clear to Atalanta that he wishes to move to Tottenham as the defender pushes to resolve things after the latest meeting between the clubs ended badly, according to Di Marzio.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported last night that negotiations between Spurs and the Nerazzurri have suffered a ‘sharp slowdown’, perhaps permanently, with both parties leaving the meeting ‘badly’.

It’s added that Atalanta stalled on the deal as they wait to secure a replacement centre-back, whilst Spurs moved to accelerate a deal by offering more than €50m for Romero.

Di Marzio also suggest that the 23-year-old has made his intentions of sealing a switch to the North London outfit clear to Atalanta and that he ‘will do everything possible to wear the Spurs shirt’.

The notions of Di Marzio were echoed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano in the early hours of the morning, with the latter also noting the ‘tense situation’ between the two clubs.

Atalanta seem to have planned to sell on Romero after a stellar first season at the club, as part of a two-year loan deal from Juventus that included a permanent option.

Romero starred for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in his 42 appearances across all competitions last season, the defender even showed a valuable eye for goal with five goals and three assists.

Spurs were already in need of bolstering their defence this summer but then long-serving ace Toby Alderweireld left the club, so a new centre-back is a pressing need for the club.

Nuno Espirito Santo can’t have asked for the hierarchy to target anyone better, Romero’s on the rise and he seems ready to move to another top club after winning the Serie A Defender of the Year award.

