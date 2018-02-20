Barcelona to make transfer approach for Chelsea star at tonight’s Champions League clash

Barcelona are interested in the transfer of Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso

The Catalan giants want to bring him in as they plan to ditch Lucas Digne

Barca plan to ask Chelsea about Alonso at Stamford Bridge tonight

READ MORE: Roman Abramovich already pursuing £37million transfer despite Chelsea manager uncertainty

Barcelona are reportedly set to approach Chelsea over the transfer of left wing-back Marcos Alonso at tonight’s Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Catalan giants are seeming keen to improve their options at left-back after becoming unconvinced by Lucas Digne, whose future at the club looks in some doubt.

According to Don Balon, this will lead Barcelona to enquire about the possibility of signing the impressive Alonso from Chelsea, who would surely be an upgrade for them in that area of the pitch.

The 27-year-old has been a key player since moving to Chelsea last season, shining at wing-back in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation with some tireless displays up and down that left flank.

Chelsea host Barcelona in tonight’s crucial Champions League last-16 clash, and Barca seem ready to use that as an opportunity to ask about the player, according to Don Balon.

It seems unlikely that the Blues would want to even consider letting such an important player go, though they do have cover in that position after bringing in Emerson Palmieri from Roma during the January transfer window.

Chelsea don’t tend to bow to pressure to sell their stars to big clubs, so should be reasonably confident of holding on to Alonso, even if Barcelona can be very persuasive.