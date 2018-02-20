Real Madrid ready to abandon pursuit of Chelsea ace and focus on Liverpool star they believe could help seal Neymar transfer

Real Madrid are focusing on Mohamed Salah over Eden Hazard

They believe Hazard could clash with Cristiano Ronaldo on the left

Salah would play on the right and keep the door open to a future Neymar deal

Real Madrid are reportedly moving more towards the idea of sealing the transfer of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah instead of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, according to reports in Spain.

The European champions want to bolster their attack this summer and look in real need of doing so as well after a dip in form from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema this term, while Gareth Bale has had his problems with injuries.

AS have claimed this week that Real are not happy with Bale and that he seems closer and closer to the Bernabeu exit door this summer after being left out of the starting XI to face Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League game last week.

Salah could therefore be an ideal signing to replace him on the right, whereas Madrid are concerned Hazard would clash too much with Ronaldo on the left, according to Don Balon.

The Egypt international has proven a superb signing for Liverpool this season, scoring 30 goals already to establish himself as one of Europe’s deadliest goalscorers, despite not being an out-and-out striker.

There’s no doubt Salah could fit in at a club like Madrid and Don Balon suggest that bringing him in on the right-hand side could be ideal to pave the way for the future signing of Neymar, who would eventually replace Ronaldo on the left, perhaps in the summer of 2019.

The report adds that Tottenham striker Harry Kane is being targeted for the centre-forward role in what could be a fearsome front three of the future for Madrid.