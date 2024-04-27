Video: Incredible scenes as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp clash during heated argument

Liverpool and West Ham played out a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium but one of the biggest talking points from the match was a very heated argument between Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines.

The Reds superstar was dropped for the game against the Hammers most likely due to his poor form in front of goal and just before Salah was about to come onto the field of play, the 31-year-old was involved in a very heated argument with his manager.

The Egyptian star looked livid with the German coach and needed to be held back by Darwin Nunez.

It is not known what caused the argument but it certainly did not go down well with Salah as Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes disappear.

Watch: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp have very heated argument at West Ham

Pictures from TNT Sports and ESPN

  1. I have never thought I well say this one day but get rid of Salah and don’t play him the rest of the season.
    Argueing with Klopp in public is way out of order. Let him go to Saudi.

    Reply

