“That’s done” – Jurgen Klopp comments on heated exchange with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s Premier League title charge was dealt a final blow on Saturday as the Reds drew 2-2 with West Ham, but the biggest talking point from the game was a heated argument between Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseyside club fell behind in the match after Jarrod Bowen put the hosts in front just before the halftime break. Andy Robertson and an own goal would see the Reds take the lead but they could not hold out for all three points as Michail Antonio would score a late header.

As the equaliser went in, Salah was waiting to come on after being dropped for the match at the London Stadium.

However, there were no normal scenes on the touchline as the superstar was spotted in a heated argument with his manager and needed to be held back by Darwin Nunez.

It is uncertain what caused the heated exchange as Salah was visibly livid with the German coach.

Many in the media are trying to find out what happened and Klopp has now commented on the incident.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comments on heated exchange with Mohamed Salah

Speaking after the West Ham draw, Klopp stated that the incident with Salah was done as it was clear that the German coach didn’t want to be drawn into a long conversation about it.

“We spoke already in the dressing room. For me, that’s done,” Klopp told TNT Sports.

This was a very unusual exchange and it will be interesting to see the repercussions of it over the coming weeks as Liverpool’s campaign nears its end.