Video: Liverpool fans won’t believe what Mohamed Salah said in mixed zone after Klopp incident

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes ended on Saturday as the Reds drew 2-2 with West Ham but the biggest talking point was a heated argument between Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp.

The two Liverpool men were spotted arguing on the sideline with Darwin Nunez needing to intervene to calm the Egyptian superstar down.

It was an unusual thing to see from the current Liverpool team as it remains unclear what caused the incident.

Leaving the stadium through the mixed zone, the media asked Salah to stop for a chat, however, the winger responded by saying: “There’s going to be fire today if I speak.”

It is clear that the 31-year-old is not over what happened with Klopp and most supporters of the Reds will not be sure what to make of his comments.

Watch: Mohamed Salah not happy after Liverpool draw