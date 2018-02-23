Real Madrid eye shock raid on Man City, £180k-a-week star has contract troubles

Real Madrid linked with swoop for Man City winger Raheem Sterling

England international has been in great form this season under Guardiola

However, report claims contract talks delay has led to Madrid interest

Raheem Sterling has established himself as a key figure at Man City this season, but Real Madrid have reportedly been alerted to possible contract trouble.

The 23-year-old has excelled under Pep Guardiola, scoring 20 goals and providing 10 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions for City so far this year, playing a crucial role in their pursuit of major trophies this season with a treble still possible.

That makes this campaign the most productive of his career so far by some distance, and naturally he’ll hope to improve and develop further under the Spanish tactician rather than consider a move elsewhere.

However, according to The Mirror, a delay over starting new contract talks has raised some concern and Real Madrid have been paired with an interest and potentially taking advantage of any bigger issues.

It’s noted that Sterling’s current contract sees him earn £180,000-a-week, and so whether or not the two parties can agree on improved terms to reward him for his progression remains to be seen.

From a Real Madrid point of view, with Cristiano Ronaldo turning 33 earlier this month and as Gareth Bale continues to be linked with an exit this summer, as noted by The Independent, Sterling could fill an important role at the Bernabeu.

He offers pace, movement and now a consistency in front of goal which is needed in the wide positions for Zinedine Zidane’s side, and so perhaps they will be keeping a close eye on developments at the Etihad with a view of swooping if he becomes a realistic target.