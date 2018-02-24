Chelsea transfer news: Blues could raid former manager for 24-year-old English ace

Player has impressed for Newcastle so far this campaign

Blues are said to be keeping tabs on the ace

Report stats that Antonio Conte’s side could swoop for the Englishman in the summer

SEE MORE: Chelsea face transfer battle with PSG to address potential problem area

Chelsea are keeping tabs on 24-year-old Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles, with it being reported that the club could make a move for the player in the summer.

This is according to the Evening Standard, who are stating that Antonio Conte’s side are eager to bring another centre back to Stamford Bridge, and that they have impressed with Lascelles these past few years.

The news outlet are also reporting that the west London side are eager to bring more young and English players to the club, so Lascelles would fit the bill perfectly.

Since making the move to St James’ Park from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2015, Lascelles has been one of the most consistent performers under Rafa Benitez.

In 92 appearances for the Magpies, the Englishman has managed to amass a record of eight goals and two assists, a decent return for a centre back.

So far this season, Lascelles has been key for Newcastle, with the player’s defensive ability and leadership at the back has been vital for the Magpies’ relegation battle.

With Lascelles being consistently one of the best performing players outside the top six clubs in the Premier League, it’s surely only a matter of time before a big club comes along and swoops for the former Nottingham Forest ace.

If Chelsea are seriously about Lascelles, they’ll be raiding a former boss of their for the player, as Benitez managed the Blues during the 2012/13 season, as he guided the club to their first Europa League title, beating Benfica 2-1 in the final.