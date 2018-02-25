Arsenal in the race for European wonderkid with both Juventus and Barcelona battling for the superstar

Arsenal are in a battle for a European wonderkid and could go head-to-head with two huge European clubs for the star.

Both Juventus and Barcelona are reportedly interested in the Arsenal target.

The starlet wanted by Arsenal currently plays for PSG and is known as Yacine Adli.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Arsenal are in a head-to-head battle to secure the signature of the star with Juventus and Barcelona now both growing increasingly interested in the PSG star also.

Adli currently plays for PSG’s youth team and is just 17 years old.

The teenager has registered both a goal and an assist in the UEFA Youth League in just eleven appearances and can play in a number of positions including an attacking central midfield role as well as on the right wing.

Adli is eligible to play for France having already been capped at youth level for the national youth side and follows a long line of talented youngsters currently coming through the ranks of France’s national set-up.

It is no surprise that Arsenal are interested in the youngster with Arsene Wenger having a notorious reputation of acquiring stars from his homeland.

Gunners fans will be hoping that if Adli does sign for Arsenal he can replicate the likes of Thierry Henry who was also welcomed to Arsenal as a young French talent.