Real Madrid battling Manchester United and Chelsea for transfer of 139-goal superstar

Real Madrid are considering a swoop for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with the Polish striker

Lewandowski, 29, is keen on a new challenge and Madrid is his dream move

Real Madrid are reportedly considering joining the running to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Poland international is keen on a move away from the Allianz Arena this summer and Sky Sports reported earlier this week that he’d switched agents to Pini Zahavi in a bid to get him out of Germany.

Sky Sports also mentioned interest from United and Chelsea, while the Independent now claim Lewandowski is being looked at by Real Madrid as an alternative to Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old could be a top class signing for any European giant, having netted a superb 139 goals in 181 appearances for Bayern in the last four years.

Lewandowski had also shown himself to be a world class finisher at previous club Borussia Dortmund, and it would no doubt be great for most neutrals to see him in the Premier League.

United and Chelsea could both do with strengthening up front after frustrating seasons, with Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata respectively signed by each side last summer but failing to meet expectations so far.

Real Madrid also need to improve on their misfiring front three, however, with Cristiano Ronaldo and particularly Karim Benzema looking past their best as the goals have somewhat dried up this term.

The Independent claim Lewandowski’s dream move would be to the Bernabeu, though his representatives have suggested Chelsea as a decent option.