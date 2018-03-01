Arsenal face major concern, influential ace linked with exit over contract talks

Arsenal midfield ace Jack Wilshere reportedly not happy with contract offer

Claims of a pay-cut to his £120,000-a-week deal being offered

Gunners star has proven his fitness this season, questionable new terms

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will see his current contract expire this summer, and as of yet he hasn’t put pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay at the club.

The 26-year-old has had his troubles with injuries throughout his career, but he has seemingly proven his fitness and quality this season having made 29 appearances for the Gunners, which includes a string of regular starts.

In turn, it would appear as though there should be little standing in the way of the two parties agreeing on a renewal as he has been an important figure for Arsene Wenger, but according to The Sun, there is still a big gap between the offer on the table and what Wilshere is seeking.

It’s claimed that Wilshere has been asked to take a pay-cut on his £120,000-a-week deal, which doesn’t seem to make too much sense for him as he’s playing a prominent role again.

Nevertheless, it seems as though his injury problems are still a factor for Arsenal, and it remains to be seen whether or not they offer improved terms to satisfy their midfield ace, or risk seeing the England international leave at the end of the season.

Having come through the youth ranks since joining the club in 2001, it will undoubtedly be a major disappointment to all concerned if Wilshere doesn’t manage to reach a new agreement with Arsenal.

He’s made 186 appearances for the Gunners since then, winning two FA Cups, but it is that track record of injuries that seemingly remains a concern.

Aside from last season where he spent the campaign on loan at Bournemouth, he’s made 30 appearances or more in a single campaign on only three occasions since breaking into the senior side in 2008.

However, Arsenal surely have to take into consideration his present physical condition and subsequently offer a suitable deal or risk losing one of their prized assets.