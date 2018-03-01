Great news for Liverpool fans, plans in place for Mohamed Salah’s future

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has been an absolute revelation this season, and the Reds faithful will be desperate to see him at Anfield for years to come.

After his summer switch from Roma, the 25-year-old has scored 31 goals and provided 11 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions to emerge as Jurgen Klopp’s star man.

SEE MORE: Champions League giants ready to sell £53million star to Liverpool after transfer approach

While he did impress in Italy during spells with Fiorentina and Roma, he has undoubtedly taken his game to a different level at Anfield, and the club are reportedly set to do what they can to secure his long-term future.

As reported by The Mirror, it’s claimed that they will offer the Egyptian international a new lucrative contract, and that’s in large part down to speculation of a raid from Real Madrid.

It’s easy to see why Los Blancos would be interested given Salah’s pace, movement and eye for goal poses a real threat down the flanks. That would suit the style of play and system adopted by Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu, and so from that perspective, it remains to be seen if Madrid step up their interest.

For Liverpool though, as they continue to battle for second place in the Premier League table and hold hope in the Champions League still, they will be desperate to hold on to their best players moving forward in order to allow Jurgen Klopp to build something special on Merseyside.

Salah has now established himself as a key figure at the club, and if it takes a big-money contract to convince him to stay alongside the quality on the pitch that we’re seeing from Liverpool as a team, then that’s what may be on the way as per this report.