Liverpool star makes big decision over Real Madrid transfer offer

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has decided to reject Real Madrid

The Egypt international is eager to continue under Jurgen Klopp

Salah has become one of the best players in the world at Anfield

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has reportedly decided to reject any transfer offer from Real Madrid that comes in this summer as he looks to continue with the Reds.

Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool since a relatively low-key move from Roma during the summer, looking a completely different player to the one who struggled in a spell at Chelsea as a youngster.

The Egypt international is now up there with the finest attacking players in the world and would fit in superbly as a Galactico purchase for a big club like Real Madrid.

Still, Don Balon claim Salah is not interested in moving to the Bernabeu for the moment as he’s so happy playing under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, whom he credits with giving him a new level of confidence that has seen him produce the best form of his career this season.

This will be a hugely encouraging piece of news for Liverpool fans after they failed to keep hold of another of their star players this January, when Philippe Coutinho left for Barcelona.

It is partly down to Salah’s superb form that the Brazilian playmaker has barely been missed at Anfield, and the 25-year-old looks ready to continue his remarkable story with the Merseyside giants.