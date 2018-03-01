Manchester United & Chelsea handed golden opportunity to seal bargain £53million transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea handed major Samuel Umtiti transfer boost

Barcelona cannot currently offer the France international a new contract

Umtiti’s current deal includes a release clause of just £53million

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been handed a major transfer boost in their rumoured pursuit of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

According to Goal, Barca plan to offer the France international a new contract but cannot currently do so due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

United are said to be keeping an eye on Umtiti’s situation, while Don Balon have previously also linked Chelsea as admirers of the 24-year-old after his superb form in La Liga.

Umtiti could undoubtedly be an improvement on United and Chelsea’s current crop of centre-backs, and Goal report that delays over his new contract could present a golden opportunity for clubs to pounce for his signature for a bargain fee.

The former Lyon man has a release clause of just £53million in his current deal, which is peanuts in this current market after recent huge fees paid for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Aymeric Laporte among others.

Umtiti is one of the finest defenders in Europe and his pace and strength make him an ideal fit for the rigours of Premier League football should he choose to leave the Nou Camp.

This is certainly a big worry for Barcelona as they won’t want to fall behind Premier League clubs when it comes to holding on to their top talent.