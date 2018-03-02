Chelsea ace helping Real Madrid star house hunt in London ahead of possible switch

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is reportedly helping one of his former Real Madrid teammates secure a move to London with a spot of house hunting.

The Spaniard secured his own move from the Bernabeu to Stamford Bridge last summer, but he’s experienced an indifferent start to life in England having bagged 12 goals in 35 games which has also included a barren run or two.

SEE MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo in full support of signing crucial €80m-rated Real Madrid target

Nevertheless, it doesn’t appear to have put off Isco, as Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, claim that the Spaniard is eyeing an exit from Real Madrid this summer and Chelsea are seemingly at the top of his list of potential destinations.

So much so that it’s added that Morata is looking at properties for him to move into in the event that a move to Chelsea does materialise this summer.

It’s difficult to really understand what has gone wrong for Isco at Madrid, as the 25-year-old is undoubtedly incredibly talented and is offering a key contribution to Zinedine Zidane with seven goals and six assists in 36 outings this season.

Despite that, he continues to be linked with an exit and based on this report, Morata will do his part to try and ensure that he joins him in the English capital.

Antonio Conte has various options in attack with either Morata or Olivier Giroud leading the line for him, with Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian offering options in the wide positions and through the middle.

However, what would make this Isco signing particularly useful is that the Spaniard offers a different dynamic in attack with his technical quality, passing and vision as well as his goal threat, and he could be a quality addition for the Blues.

Whether Morata’s reported involvement leads to a transfer to Chelsea remains to be seen, but one thing that is certain is that speculation over Isco’s future refuses to go away.