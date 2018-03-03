Influential Real Madrid ace linked with summer exit, considers surprise Arsenal move

Real Madrid could be making mistake allowing stalwart to leave

Arsenal have emerged as a shock possible destination at the end of the season

Despite talk of Serie A move, Luka Modric reportedly keen on Arsenal transfer

Of all the clubs around Europe right now, Arsenal don’t appear to be the most attractive of destinations. To Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, he doesn’t seem put off, according to reports.

The Gunners suffered a heavy defeat in the Carabao Cup final last weekend before another miserable loss to Manchester City in the Premier League in midweek which leaves them 10 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League.

With the pressure understandably ramping up on Arsene Wenger again, there doesn’t seem to be much of an appeal in moving to the Emirates in their current state if a player has a desire for immediate success.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express though, Modric is not only considering an exit from Real Madrid this summer but he has now had his head turned away from a move to Italy and could instead consider a switch to Arsenal.

Although he’s now 32 years of age, he’s still playing a pivotal role for Zinedine Zidane’s side with 30 appearances so far this season as he continues to keep things ticking in midfield alongside Toni Kroos.

Further, this is a player who has been fundamental for them in winning three Champions League trophies in the last four years along with the La Liga title last season among other pieces of silverware.

Coupled with the lack of quality to step in and immediately replace him, it seems like a disastrous decision from Los Blancos to sell him, and so it remains to be seen whether or not a move elsewhere materialises.

As for Arsenal, while they could certainly do with Modric’s experience, technical quality and winning mentality, it’s not really what Wenger’s side is screaming out for.

With the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the Premier League and ongoing criticism of a lack of steel and leadership in the heart of the team, it’s questionable as to whether Modric would be the right man to address those problems even though he would be a quality addition in his own right.