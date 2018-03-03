Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle: player ratings, stats and reaction as Salah strides towards Golden Boot in comfortable win for Reds

Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win over Newcastle today, as the Reds leapfrogged rivals Man United to go second in the Premier League table.

The home side opened the scoring just before half time, as Mo Salah bagged his 24th league goal of the season to give the Reds a lead going into the break.

Jurgen Klopp’s side then doubled their lead in the 54th minute, after Sadio Mane slotted home after being put through by Roberto Firmino.

The win now means that the Merseyside club now sit second in the Premier League, 15 points behind league leaders Man City

Player Ratings

Mo Salah was brilliant today for Liverpool, with the Egyptian going level with Harry Kane in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Salah was always causing trouble for the Newcastle defence this evening, and is fully deserving of the man of the match award for his performance.

This tweet sums up the forward’s performance well today

Stat of the Match

Salah has been on absolute fire this season!

Liverpool: Karius 7, Alexander-Arnold 6, Lovren 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Henderson 6, Can 7, Salah 8, Firmino 7, Mane 7 / Subs: Lallana 6, Milner 6, Matip 6

Newcastle: Dubravka 6, Yedlin 6, Lascelles 6, Lejeune 6, Dummett 6, Atsu 6, Merino 6, Diame 5, Kenedy 6, Murphy 6, Gayle 6 / Subs: Hayden 6, Perez 5, Joselu 6

Reaction

It wasn’t all about Mo Salah for Liverpool this evening!

