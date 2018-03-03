Pundit Jamie Carragher states why £34M Liverpool ace can be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo more than Lionel Messi

Player secured move to Liverpool in the summer from Italian side Roma

Winger has been in absolutely sensational form this season for the Reds

Liverpool legend and Pundit Carragher has stated why the player can be compared more to Ronaldo than he can to Messi

Pundit Jamie Carragher has stated that Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah’s play style and eye for goals means he can be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo more than Lionel Messi.

This is according to an article written by Carragher in the Telegraph, in which the former Liverpool star states that the Egyptian’s eye for goal means his play style is a lot more comparable to that of the Real Madrid star than Messi.

Speaking about Ronaldo Carragher writes that he is a “completely different player” from the one he was when he move to Real Madrid, and that he is a “goalscorer more than provider. He is disappointed if he comes off the pitch and has not scored.”

Carragher then wrote about Salah, saying “That is why although there has been some comparisons made between Salah’s style and that of Lionel Messi – obviously he is not at the level of either Messi or Ronaldo yet – the Liverpool forward has more of Ronaldo’s approach about him.”

Since joining Liverpool from Roma this past summer for £34M (fee as per the BBC), Salah has been in absolutely world class form for the Reds.

In just 27 league appearances so far this campaign, the Egyptian international has managed to bag himself an astonishing 23 goals and nine assists, meaning he directly contributes to more than a goal per game for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

In total, the forward has clocked up a total of 31 goals and 11 assists in just 37 games for the Merseyside club, an almost Messi-like record.

Salah’s keen eye for goal, quality finishing ability and rapid pace have seen some label him as the deserved winner of this season’s Premier League player of the season award.

Should Salah keep up this quite frankly ridiculous run of form, it’ll be interesting to see whether any bigger clubs come in for the Egyptian goal-machine in the near future.