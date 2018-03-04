Man City 1-0 Chelsea: player ratings, stats and reaction as Pep Guardiola’s side edge closer to title with crucial victory

Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad on Sunday evening

Goal from Bernardo Silva ended up being the difference between the two sides

City now 18 points clear at the top of the Premier League, just four wins from clinching title

Manchester City had Bernardo Silva to thank today, as the Portuguese winger scored the only goal of the game to give the Citizens 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad stadium.

Silva’s goal was the only one of the game, and it came just after half time as a cross from David Silva saw the former Monaco star slam the ball home to give the home side the advantage.

City had chances to double their lead, however the score stayed at 1-0 at Pep Guardiola’s side completed the double over the Blues.

Player of the Match

Spaniard David Silva was absolutely sublime today, as the former Valencia star pulled the strings for the home side in a win that pushed them ever so closer to their third Premier League title.

As well as that, he also picked up an assist for his troubles in a match where dictated the tempo straight from the get-go.

This tweets sums up Silva’s display perfectly this evening

David Silva has been unbelievable today. Don't think he's have it away once — Shaun Armsden (@ShaunArmsden) March 4, 2018

Stat of the Match

Man City really are running away with the league at this point!

18 – @ManCity's current lead of 18 points is the biggest in the Premier League since March 11th 2006, when Chelsea were 18 clear of Manchester United. Romping. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2018

Player Ratings

Man City: Ederson 6, Walker 7, Otamendi 7, Laporte 7, Zinchenko 7, Gundogan 7, D Silva 8, De Bruyne 8, B Silva 7, Sane 7, Aguero 6 / Subs: Danilo 6, Jesus 6, Foden 6

Chelsea: Courtois 6, Rudiger 5, Azpilicueta 6, Christensen 5, Moses 6, Alonso 6, Drinkwater 5, Fabregas 6, Pedro 4, Hazard 6, Willian 5 / Subs: Morata 6, Giroud 6, Palmeiri 6

Reaction

It was all about one man today as City edged closer to the title

David Silva was amazing today — Alex (@mcfc_aIex) March 4, 2018

Exhibition stuff from City at times, I think they can start carving the 'Manchester' on the Prem trophy now, David Silva unplayable yet again today ??? — garry huggies (@MCFCHeisenberg) March 4, 2018

The david silva show again today — Jordan Groom (@Groomy30) March 4, 2018