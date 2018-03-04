Man City 1-0 Chelsea: player ratings, stats and reaction as Pep Guardiola’s side edge closer to title with crucial victory

Manchester City had Bernardo Silva to thank today, as the Portuguese winger scored the only goal of the game to give the Citizens 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad stadium.

Silva’s goal was the only one of the game, and it came just after half time as a cross from David Silva saw the former Monaco star slam the ball home to give the home side the advantage.

City had chances to double their lead, however the score stayed at 1-0 at Pep Guardiola’s side completed the double over the Blues.

Player of the Match

Spaniard David Silva was absolutely sublime today, as the former Valencia star pulled the strings for the home side in a win that pushed them ever so closer to their third Premier League title.

As well as that, he also picked up an assist for his troubles in a match where dictated the tempo straight from the get-go.

This tweets sums up Silva’s display perfectly this evening

Stat of the Match

Man City really are running away with the league at this point!

Player Ratings

Man City: Ederson 6, Walker 7, Otamendi 7, Laporte 7, Zinchenko 7, Gundogan 7, D Silva 8, De Bruyne 8, B Silva 7, Sane 7, Aguero 6 / Subs: Danilo 6, Jesus 6, Foden 6

Chelsea: Courtois 6, Rudiger 5, Azpilicueta 6, Christensen 5, Moses 6, Alonso 6, Drinkwater 5, Fabregas 6, Pedro 4, Hazard 6, Willian 5 / Subs: Morata 6, Giroud 6, Palmeiri 6

Reaction

It was all about one man today as City edged closer to the title

