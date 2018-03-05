Jurgen Klopp explains big team selection decision ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp has made a big call in a big week for Liverpool

The Reds boss says he won’t rest players against Porto

This is despite Liverpool being 5-0 up on aggregate and playing Manchester United a few days later

READ MORE: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at ‘stupid’ comments from ex-Arsenal team-mate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained why he won’t be resting players against Porto in the Champions League this week despite a big game against Manchester United just a few days afterwards.

The Reds won 5-0 away from home to all but ensure they’re already through to the quarter-final of the competition, with Porto needing to score at least six at Anfield to have any hope of going through themselves.

While Liverpool’s defence has been suspect on a number of occasions this season, surely even the biggest pessimist sees there’s little chance of them slipping up from this dominant position, but Klopp is having none of it.

Despite a hugely important league fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday, the German tactician insists he cannot rest players in the Champions League as Porto will want to play with pride at Anfield and give a response to their nightmare display in the first leg.

For this reason, Klopp doesn’t want to be thinking too far ahead and making United the priority just yet.

‘It’s not about rest. Porto have won all their games since we played them,’ Klopp is quoted in the Metro.

‘They will strike back, that’s what they want. They are Portuguese and proud and will give a fight. They want to strike back.

‘If anybody here thinks they come here and give the game up, leave their star players at home or whatever they are mistaken. It’s Champions League and the whole world is watching. What do you think?

‘I don’t think for a second about resting anybody. I know it’s Manchester United afterwards but we cannot change it. We can’t say “now we pick this and rest him”. So we are on the way. We are a challenger so we have to work for all of that. And we will work for all of that.’