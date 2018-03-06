AC Milan transfer news: £34m ace linked with exit, raid on Serie A rivals eyed

It’s been a difficult first campaign for Andre Silva at AC Milan, now reports claim that he could be set for an exit this summer.

The 22-year-old is undoubtedly talented and earned his move to the Rossoneri last summer following an impressive spell with Porto.

SEE MORE: Arsenal injury news: Wenger has major concern ahead of AC Milan trip

However, it’s been a struggle for the Portuguese international this year, as he’s scored just eight goals in 30 appearances in all competitions, while he has yet to find the back of the net in Serie A.

In turn, that has naturally led to question marks over his future at Milan, and while the club will surely be wise to show a little more faith in him to give him another year to adapt and prove his worth, there’s no denying that the youngster is under pressure and hasn’t delivered with Patrick Cutrone surpassing him in the pecking order.

According to The Sun, Wolverhampton Wanderers are still keen on the £34m-rated star, although Monaco and Sevilla are also both specifically named as interested parties.

It remains to be seen whether or not Silva is keen on an exit himself just a year after joining Milan, but with the club now moving in the right direction under Gennaro Gattuso, having gone 13 games unbeaten, he will surely be well advised to be patient and go again next season.

Milan linked with swoop for Felipe Anderson

Meanwhile, Milan are also being linked with a potential signing as Calciomercato report that they’re keen on Lazio ace Felipe Anderson.

In truth, the Brazilian attacking midfielder has disappointed in recent times, as he has played a much lesser role under Simone Inzaghi this season.

He’s bagged 30 goals in 163 appearances for the Biancocelesti, and in his defence, at just 24 years of age, he still has plenty of time to improve and develop into a top player.

For now though, his inconsistency could arguably be a problem, and so time will tell if Milan are indeed keen on swooping for him at the end of the season.