Manchester United & Chelsea legends snub their old clubs to name the Premier League side that could win the Champions League

Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard have singled out Liverpool ahead of their old clubs Manchester United and Chelsea to name the Premier League team that has the best chance of going all the way in this season’s Champions League.

The duo, speaking on BT Sport’s coverage of last night’s European football, agreed that Liverpool look a force to be reckoned with in this competition, largely due to the pace and quality in their attack.

Liverpool were happy to settle for a 0-0 draw against Porto in last night’s match at Anfield, having blitzed their opponents 5-0 with a shock result in the away leg.

Jurgen Klopp has some pedigree in this competition, having taken Borussia Dortmund to the 2013 final, where they were only narrowly beaten by treble winners Bayern Munich with a late goal.

Liverpool slowly look like becoming comparable with that superb Dortmund side, with Klopp building an absolutely frightening front line of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who have coped well even despite the loss of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January.

‘I think they have got the potential to (win the Champions League). You wouldn’t want to play Liverpool,’ Ferdinand told BT Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

‘It doesn’t matter who you are in this tournament now that front three, when they are on fire, that intensity, going to Anfield – a difficult place to go – the pace they have got in that team, they are going to be a hard proposition for any team in this tournament.’

Lampard added: ‘They have got a great style for the Champions League, they can go away, be solid and counter attack with great speed up front.’

Liverpool a better bet than Chelsea or Manchester United for the Champions League?

In fairness to both players, who won the Champions League themselves with United and Chelsea during their playing days, it certainly looks better for Liverpool right now than for either of their former sides.

Chelsea are in a poor run of form right now and look unlikely to have what it takes to get past Barcelona, who have an away goal advantage from their first leg tie that finished 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

United, meanwhile, drew 0-0 against Sevilla and looked unconvincing, as they have done in most of their big games in the Premier League this season.