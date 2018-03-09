Manchester United hopeful of signing Premier League star to address problem position

Manchester United are reportedly ‘hopeful’ of sealing the transfer of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld this summer.

This latest transfer update comes from the Daily Mirror, who also link the Red Devils with an interest in Borussia Dortmund centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos amid Jose Mourinho’s bid to strengthen in that part of the pitch.

Alderweireld, however, would surely be the ideal choice for United, with the Belgium international showing himself to be one of the finest defensive players in Europe in the last few seasons.

This follows the Sun claiming United were interested in both him and his team-mate Danny Rose ahead of the summer transfer window, in what looks like potentially being a worrying close-season for Spurs.

Alderweireld’s Tottenham contract is due to expire at the end of next season and it could be that United are growing in confidence over doing a deal for him as he’s yet to pen an extension.

Having lost star players to bigger clubs in the past, Tottenham will be desperate to avoid that happening now as they make genuine progress under Mauricio Pochettino.

Keeping players like Alderweireld will be crucial to ensure Spurs can emerge as genuine title contenders next season as well as progress further in the Champions League.