Jose Mourinho identifies the two Manchester United signings he wants if David de Gea seals Real Madrid transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified the two players he’d look to bring in if David de Gea were to leave the club for a transfer to Real Madrid.

The Red Devils seemingly face that worry ahead of the summer as links involving De Gea and Los Blancos just won’t die down, with a goalkeeper clearly on their agenda amid links with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois as well.

Don Balon only claimed earlier this week that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was looking to wrap up a deal for the Spanish shot-stopper in the coming days, while another Don Balon report suggested Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich was resigned to losing Courtois to Madrid and had begun the search for a replacement in goal.

The latest from Don Balon is that Mourinho has a plan in place to bring in two players if he does end up losing De Gea to Madrid this summer – and it looks a decent plan from the Portuguese.

Firstly, the United boss would not look to land a direct replacement in goal from Real themselves, but hopes he can get defender Raphael Varane as part of the deal, according to Don Balon.

They then stat that the Red Devils would look to bring in Barcelona ‘keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the man to replace De Gea as the club’s man between the sticks.

This is arguably risky business by Mourinho as he could swap De Gea for Varane and then fail to land Ter Stegen in theory, leaving him with just Sergio Romero to pick from in goal unless he can find a backup option.