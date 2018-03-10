Video: Marcus Rashford scores STUNNING Man Utd goal to break deadlock vs Liverpool

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for his side in their clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday with a brilliant run and finish.

It was a tense opening few minutes as expected between the two rivals, with both looking to settle and find a way to get the all-important first goal.

SEE MORE: Man United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Watch the match online

It took a touch of class from Rashford to find it, as he did brilliantly to turn in the box and create some space for himself before giving Loris Karius no chance with this wonderful finish.

Naturally, the home crowd were delighted, and being Manchester born, the England international would undoubtedly have enjoyed it too.