Manchester United star’s form has been so good it’s set to trigger a new bumper contract

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is set to earn himself a new contract after his superb form for the club this season, say reports.

The England international has been so good for United this term that he’s achieved the targets set in his current deal that should trigger an extension and a pay rise, according to the Daily Star.

MORE: Antonio Conte requests ambitious transfer of £120m Manchester United star

United fans will no doubt be thrilled with this news, with Lingard establishing himself as a real favourite among the Old Trafford faithful for his tremendous impact and work-rate as well as his bubbly personality.

The 25-year-old has contributed 13 goals in all competitions this season, more than his total in the previous two campaigns put together, showing his remarkable improvement

Lingard only just signed another contract less than a year ago, but the Daily Star claim he’s set to trigger a new deal worth £100,000 per week.

This seems thoroughly deserved for a talented homegrown player who’s had to keep fighting for his place in Jose Mourinho’s star-studded squad.

Despite all the big money spent on some of the world’s most high-profile players, Lingard’s sheer determination to make it for United continues to see him a regular in the first XI and undoubtedly one of the first names on Mourinho’s team sheet.

MORE: Jena Frumes dumps Manchester United star Jesse Lingard after alleged affair