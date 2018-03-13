Chelsea and Real Madrid target tipped to leave Italian giants this summer

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been tipped to leave the club this summer, with reports claiming Chelsea and Real Madrid are keen.

The 19-year-old has established himself as a pivotal figure at Milan, making over 100 appearances already in his short career and showcasing maturity, consistency and quality beyond his years.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he has attracted plenty of interest from around Europe, with The Sun noting that Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could all eye a move.

What has sparked the fresh round of speculation over the Italian international’s future is that the Rossoneri are expected to sign Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina, with Calciomercato noting that the Spaniard underwent a medical this week ahead of joining Milan on a free transfer this summer.

It’s unclear at this stage as to whether he will be a replacement or a back-up option for Donnarumma, as ultimately Marco Storari is 41, Gabriel continues to be sent out on loan spells and Antonio Donnarumma is also available as cover.

However, as per the Sun, they’re convinced that Milan will be ready to sell Donnarumma at the end of the season, despite the fact that he has been and could continue to be so crucial to them for years to come.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out as there has been no official word from any of the parties concerned, but given that he’s currently involved in a Serie A title race with Napoli, it would seem like a negative move from Reina to go to the San Siro to sit on the bench.

At 35 years of age though, perhaps the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich shot-stopper is prioritising the best financial offer at this stage of his career.