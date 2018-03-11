Not Good: AC Milan eyeing up move for £120,000-a-week Arsenal ace following star’s recent impressive performance

AC Milan are reportedly eyeing up a move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is out of contract with the Gunners in the summer.

This is according to the Express, who are reporting that the England international has caught the eye of the Italian giants after his performance against them at the San Siro in the Europa League on Thursday.

MORE: Great news for Arsenal: Italian ace willing to join Gunners should influential star secure summer departure

The news outlet are also reporting that the 26-year-old is currently on a deal worth £120,000-a-week at the Emirates, and that he the north London side are eager to have him stay in England with them.

Wilshere is undoubtedly one of Arsenal’s most talented and able midfielders, however with his injury record, it’s easy to see why some would be willing to let him leave the club.

Since coming through the club’s youth academy, the Englishman has been able to make a total of 189 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s side, scoring 14 and assisting 28 in the process.

Despite having a whole host of injury troubles during his time in north London, the England international is regarded by many as one of the club’s best players.

His keen eye for a pass and want to drive forward with the ball is a quality that not many other Gunners stars have.

Should Wilshere end up departing the Emirates, it’ll be interesting to see whether Arsenal end up regretting that in a few years time.