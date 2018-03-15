‘You’re probably last one who should apologise’ – Man Utd fans show support after emotional plea from star

Man Utd endured a miserable night on Tuesday as they crashed out of the Champions League following defeat to Sevilla at Old Trafford.

After a goalless first leg in Spain, the Red Devils were heavy favourites going into the second meeting with home advantage and having come off an impressive win over Liverpool last weekend.

However, Wissam Ben Yedder had other ideas as he made a decisive impact off the bench for the visitors, leaving Jose Mourinho and his players to analyse a disastrous night.

The Portuguese tactician took the brunt of the criticism as Man Utd simply looked to be set up too negatively, with Marouane Fellaini starting ahead of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay a perfect example of that.

Nevertheless, the players also didn’t perform to their expected high standards, just as they did against Liverpool, and so the blame has to be shared among the entire group as they’re all culpable for the disappointment.

One player who did put in an impressive shift with one key last-ditch tackle in particular standing out with the scoreline still at a precarious point was Eric Bailly, and as seen in his tweet below, he issued an emotional apology to the supporters for their loss.

We ask the fans for forgiveness following our exit. Last night was terrible and we must all reflect and take note so it doesn’t happen again. It’s painful, but we have to get right back up, dust ourselves off, and look ahead. pic.twitter.com/knViVhAmcw — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) March 14, 2018

It doesn’t appear as though the Ivory Coast international was in the firing line when it comes to the Man Utd faithful though, as the majority of the responses that he received were positive.

The 23-year-old returned from injury last weekend, and although there are certain mistakes in his performances that need to be cut out, he can’t be faulted for desire, effort and overall defensive quality.

That seems to be reflected in the comments below as he received plenty of support from the fans, while Romelu Lukaku and David de Gea were also seemingly exempt from criticism for most too.

You’re probably the last one who should apologize?? — Rayane Moussallem (@RioMoussallem) March 14, 2018

It’s mad how players such as Lukaku, Bailly and Dave take to social media to apologise and reflect on a defeat even though they were the best players on the pitch. — JM (@Mourinholic) March 14, 2018

Love you bro, keep your head up, next season you wont have to play next to Smalling. — FergieTime™? (@SSIIIIUUUU) March 14, 2018

Only you, Lukaku and De Gea have forgiveness. The rest of the players don’t. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) March 14, 2018

You have forgiveness Eric, you were class again last night. — Jordan Henshall (@JordyHensh07) March 14, 2018

Eric, you are someone who gives his all on the pitch and we appreciate your efforts. You will go on to be a United great if you continue to lead our defence like this. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 14, 2018

You have nothing to apologise you were great as usual.. as was lukaku.. the rest should apologise — AxAs (@AxAs23) March 14, 2018

I still love you ?? — Gemma ? (@Gemily83) March 14, 2018

You was one of United’s best players last night — Fiona May (@fionamay4471) March 14, 2018

You don’t need to apologise. You, Romelu and Dave the best players on the pitch?? — nathan?? (@ffsnxthan) March 14, 2018

No need to apologise, you put in a good performance. Its the manager and that stagnant attack that have to apologise — Warren O’Sullivan (@horseshitter) March 14, 2018