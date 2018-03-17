Barcelona risk missing out on defensive target to Real Madrid, talks underway

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both reportedly set their sights on Inter defender Milan Skriniar, but it’s claimed the latter could be winning the race.

The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since moving to Sampdoria in 2016, as that helped him secure a move to Inter last summer.

With 29 appearances to his name under Luciano Spalletti, the Slovakian international has added to his caps for his country too and is looking like a promising player for many more years to come.

However, similarly to Inter as a whole following their impressive start to the Serie A campaign, they’ve dropped off in recent months and now face a real battle to qualify for the Champions League.

To make matters worse for them, Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, note how Skriniar has become a transfer target for both Barcelona and Madrid, and so that will give Inter a potential headache as they’ll not want to lose him at this stage of his career as he’ll only improve with experience.

As far as the two Spanish giants are concerned though, it’s claimed that Los Blancos are leading the chase as they’ve already held talks with Skriniar’s agent, as per the report.

On first glance at the La Liga table, it’s evident which of the two sides need defensive reinforcements. While Barca have conceded just 13 goals in 28 league games, Madrid have let in 30 in the same amount of outings.

In turn, it’s Zinedine Zidane who needs to see things tighten up at the back.

However, with a lack of real quality and depth behind Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique, with the inexperienced Yerry Mina and injury-plagued stalwart Thomas Vermaelen in reserve, the Catalan giants could certainly do with better cover in that department to continue to compete on various fronts.

Both sides are seemingly in need of a signing like Skriniar with a long-term vision in mind too as Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique are both on the wrong side of 30. Nevertheless, it sounds like it’s Madrid who are well-positioned to secure his signing this summer, as noted by Don Balon.