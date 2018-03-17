£264m star too expensive for Real Madrid, agree deal for £110m Manchester United transfer target instead

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez looks to have decided to focus on the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski over Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

According to Don Balon, Spurs’ asking price for Kane – around £264million – was deemed too expensive for the Spanish giants, who would rather use that kind of money on signing Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

MORE: Real Madrid consider shock £53m raid on Barcelona as part of four-man transfer list

While the England international is undoubtedly one of the best finishers in world football right now, there may be some sense in Real looking to invest such huge sums of money in a more complete player if they can find another similarly talented striker for less money.

Don Balon claim that striker will be Bayern hit-man Lewandowski, with an offer of around £110m lined up, with the possibility of James Rodriguez also being used in a swap deal to possibly try and get that fee down further.

The report claims the 29-year-old has a personal agreement with Madrid, as has also been claimed by Mundo Deportivo.

Lewandowski has been one of the best forward players in the world in recent years and looks like he could be a great fit at the Bernabeu, especially with their current needs.

Karim Benzema has had a disappointing campaign and likely needs replacing, and Lewandowski’s goal record suggests he’s just the man to get the club firing on all cylinders again next season.

This could be a blow for Manchester United, however, who also look in need of more up front and had been reported as opening talks over a move for the Poland international, according to Kicker, translated by the Metro.