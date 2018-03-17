Tottenham to raid Premier League club for England defender while £75m duo could leave Spurs

Tottenham look set to pursue an England defender from a Premier League club while a Spurs duo could be leaving in the other direction.

Tottenham look set to be pursuing Swansea defender Alfie Mawson with report this weekend linking Mauricio Pochettino with a move for the English star.

It comes in the same week that Mawson earned his first ever senior call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad after a number of successive impressive performances for Swansea City.

Mawson has replaced Gary Cahill with the Chelsea defender snubbed by Gareth Southgate after failing to cement any regular game time in Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side this season.

A report from the Sun has stated that Pochettino and Spurs are now eyeing a summer move for the impressive and talented Mawson.

The news comes just months after two huge defensive Spurs stars have been regularly linked with moves away from Tottenham.

A report from the Mirror has stated that both Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld could leave the North London club with both stars having been linked to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

The report states that Alderweireld’s contract is set to expire in 2019 which means the Belgian could leave Spurs for just £25m.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Mirror has linked Danny Rose with a £50m move to Man United following a lack of first-team action for the left-back this season.