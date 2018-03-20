‘If I was Liverpool I’d be really worried’ – LFC warned about future of star attacker

Liverpool have been given a warning about the future of the future of star attacker Roberto Firmino amid speculation over Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Mundo Deportivo have recently strongly linked Lewandowski with a potential transfer to Real Madrid ahead of next season, which would surely leave Bayern in need of a big-name replacement up front.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, journalist Rory Smith waxed lyrical about Firmino’s qualities as a ‘nine-and-a-half’ up front, calling the Brazilian the best player in the world at that specific role.

Firmino has enjoyed surely his finest season at Anfield this term, growing into his role as a centre-forward to score 23 goals in 41 appearances for Liverpool, as well as contributing ten assists.

It is hard to think of a more complete forward in the modern game right now, and Smith believes Firmino’s qualities would make him a likely target for Bayern were they to lose Lewandowski to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old did shine in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim before he joined Liverpool, so the Merseyside giants have been warned about the prospect of him possibly moving back to Germany.

‘He’s not the best but he is the most complete modern centre forward in the world,’ Smith told 5 Live.

‘(Ian) Wrighty mentioned Real Madrid for (Mohamed) Salah – if Lewandowski signs for Real Madrid this summer, if I was Liverpool I’d be really worried about Bayern Munich and Firmino.’