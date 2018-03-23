Video: Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard scores first goal for England vs Netherlands

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has scored his first goal for England, making it 1-0 against Netherlands in Amsterdam this evening.

The 25-year-old has had a fine season for United and has now taken that to international level as well with a fine finish to give Gareth Southgate’s side the lead against Holland.

It’s not been a vintage match by any stretch of the imagination, but Lingard’s big moment means the Three Lions have now ended a run of just one goal in their last five hours of action – and that was a penalty by Harry Kane.

Kane is not in action for England tonight due to injury, so they’ll be relieved to see Red Devils ace Lingard step up and finally score his first goal for his country.

The attack came thanks to a good overlap on the left by Danny Rose, and Lingard was on hand to steer the ball in when it fell loose on the edge of the box.

While Lingard will by no means have been a certainty to start for England at the World Cup this summer, he’s done himself the world of good here with a strong performance capped with what could be the winner.