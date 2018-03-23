Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic all goals for Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s transfer from Manchester United to LA Galaxy has been confirmed, so why not treat yourselves to a video of all his goals and assists in a Man Utd shirt?

The Swede proved a big hit in his first season at Old Trafford, despite injury derailing his campaign and preventing him from making much of an impact this term.

Ibrahimovic was a fine signing considering he arrived on a free, finishing as United’s top scorer with 28 goals in all competitions last season.

His contribution also played a big part in the Red Devils winning three trophies last season as he struck winners against Leicester City in the Community Shield and Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

Ibrahimovic also scored five goals in the Europa League, even if he couldn’t play his part as the club beat Ajax in the final of the competition.

FACT: In just one season at United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic won more trophies than Liverpool have in the last TEN years ? pic.twitter.com/x2aRR33b9q — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 23, 2018

He added one more strike to his tally this term, netting a fine free-kick in the defeat to Bristol City.

Which Zlatan strike for United was your favourite?