Photo: Eric Bailly’s hilarious response to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s farewell message to Man Utd

Man Utd and Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirmed that they were splitting ways on Thursday, and the messages of support and farewells came flooding in.

As per the club’s site, the two parties agreed on a mutual termination of his contract, with the Swede now expected to announce his next move in the coming days.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid eye shock raid on Man Utd, add star man to transfer shortlist

It comes after the 36-year-old joined the Red Devils on a free transfer in 2016, as he leaves Old Trafford having scored 29 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions while winning the Europa League and League Cup last year.

Unfortunately, after suffering a serious knee injury last season, the Swede has been battling fitness troubles again this campaign and has been restricted to just seven outings. In turn, it seems as though a decision was made in the interests of both parties that it was arguably best for him to move on.

After posting an hilarious goodbye message himself, many of the responses came from United fans who were bitterly disappointed to see him go while wishing him all the best for the future.

Not Eric Bailly. The pair have been known to mess around on social media during their time together at Man Utd, and it looks as though it’s set to continue even after Ibrahimovic’s exit as seen in the images below as the Ivorian had an interesting way of saying goodbye to his teammate. Guess he’s sad to see him go…

Not sure I ever want Eric Bailly to leave this club. pic.twitter.com/x6Jd7e3o10 — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) March 22, 2018

Just checking how United players are handling Ibrahimovic’s departure. Over to Eric Bailly… #mufc pic.twitter.com/ITUTSIJHkt — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 22, 2018

eric bailly makes my world okay — david (@Doody_daCunha) March 22, 2018