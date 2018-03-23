Real Madrid plot double transfer raid on AC Milan as Italian giants plan fire-sale

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to seal the transfers of two AC Milan stars who could be on their way out of the club in something of a fire-sale.

Some big names’ futures at the San Siro could be in doubt if reports in Spain are to be believed, with Real Madrid hoping to capitalise and strengthen their squad significantly.

MORE: AC Milan transfer news: €6m-a-year wage demands could prove problematic, duo set for exits

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants are looking into raiding Milan for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and attacking midfielder Suso.

These could be strong additions for Madrid, who have struggled in La Liga this season partly due to the poor form of some of their attackers.

Suso could be a major upgrade on someone like Gareth Bale, who has struggled due to what looks a combination of low confidence and poor fitness.

In goal, Real could also do with Donnarumma as an improvement on Keylor Navas, who isn’t the big name Florentino Perez likes to have in his ranks.

Donnarumma is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and Don Balon claim Milan could cash in on two of their big names in order to strengthen elsewhere in their squad.