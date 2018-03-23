Tottenham eye bargain £3m PL signing if £40m exit goes through, Arsenal also keen

Tottenham are reportedly beginning to consider a contingency plan in the event that Toby Alderweireld leaves, and it seems like a sensible decision.

Doubts persist over the Belgian international’s future with Spurs as he has yet to sign a new contract despite months of widespread speculation.

In turn, according to The Telegraph, Tottenham will consider a £3m move for West Bromwich Albion stalwart Jonny Evans this summer, in the event that they sell Alderweireld if a bid of around £40m comes in.

In an ideal world, Spurs will be desperate to keep their current defensive ace as he has been a consistently important figure in their progression over the last three years, forming crucial partnerships at the back with the likes of compatriot Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez.

However, his troublesome contract situation could force through a parting of ways this summer and Evans is being touted as a potential replacement, albeit with Arsenal ready to provide competition for his signing, as per the Telegraph.

On one hand, the 30-year-old is currently part of a losing West Brom side this season, was part of the controversy during a recent squad trip to Spain, as per BBC Sport, and isn’t getting any younger to suggest that he can be considered a long-term fix.

In contrast, what he does offer is experience, a winning mentality and leadership in the dressing room having enjoyed success during his previous spell with Man Utd.

Mauricio Pochettino will likely expect Sanchez to step up if they lose Alderweireld as he has impressed since his move from Ajax, while he also has Juan Foyth who is still young and will hope to continue to improve in the coming years.

As a result, perhaps as a short-term fix to cover the potential loss of their defensive star, Evans may not be the worst idea in the world.