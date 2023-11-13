Manchester United are facing additional injury setbacks as Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen have been withdrawn from the Denmark squad due to injuries, per Sky Sports.

Both players had to be substituted early in a 1-0 Premier League win over Luton at Old Trafford. Hojlund, the striker who was signed for £72 million in the summer, suffered a hamstring problem, while Eriksen sustained a knee injury during the match.

The injury woes for Manchester United are compounded by the absence of several first-team players, including Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Jonny Evans, and Amad Diallo due to injuries.

Additionally, Jadon Sancho is still excluded from the squad due to a disciplinary issue, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who had just returned from injury, missed the Saturday game due to illness.

Losing Hojlund, who is the clear first-choice striker for United, for an extended period could pose a significant challenge for manager Erik ten Hag, especially considering the tough upcoming fixtures, including a crucial Champions League match against Galatasaray, as well as games against Newcastle, Chelsea, and a trip to Liverpool on December 17.

This upcoming stretch is crucial for Manchester United’s season you’d feel, and possibly even the job of Erik ten Hag, with the Red Devils already falling behind in the race for the top four.