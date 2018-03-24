Arsenal transfer news: Wage bill concern could pave way for costly exit, key update from agent on star man

Arsenal will be fully focused on salvaging something from their season in the coming weeks, but transfer speculation around their current stars continues.

The Gunners remain 13 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League with just eight games to go, and with no domestic cups still on their radar, all eyes will be on the Europa League to secure a path back to Europe’s top table next season.

However, there are question marks over some of their players and whether or not they’ll still be at the Emirates beyond this summer, and it’s mixed news when it comes to Hector Bellerin and Jack Wilshere.

Taking the latter into consideration first, the 26-year-old already faces an uncertain future given his contract expires this summer.

Having made 33 appearances in all competitions, with a string of consecutive starts and even earning the captain’s armband, Wilshere has seemingly put his injury troubles behind him and has proven his worth to Arsenal this season.

Nevertheless, as per The Sun, that might not be enough for him to secure a new deal, as it’s claimed that possible trouble over the club’s wage bill may force them into letting him go.

It’s suggested that with the lack of Champions League revenue, it could force the Gunners into a difficult decision, one that involves letting their former youth product leave. With Calciomercato noting that AC Milan and Juventus could be among the clubs keeping a close eye on developments with a view of swooping, it doesn’t look too positive for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, there’s better news from an Arsenal perspective when it comes to Bellerin, as the Spaniard’s agent has revealed that he hasn’t spoken to any other clubs about his client despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

“There’s no contact for Bellerin, no-one has sought me out,” Albert Botines told Italian radio station CRC, as per the Evening Standard. “He’s happy, he’s recently renewed and he’s playing consistently. It’s true that every player always wants to grow, but right now it’s difficult [to see him leaving].”

In turn, that appears to be enough to suggest that he won’t be leaving north London this summer, although given he hasn’t played at the high level that he has displayed previously, he’ll be under pressure to rediscover his best form moving forward if he does stay with Arsenal.