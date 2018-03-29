Barcelona hit with another injury setback, three-week layoff confirmed

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has already conceded that he’s sweating over the fitness of Lionel Messi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the Sevilla game.

As per beIN Sports, the Catalan giants could be missing the influential pair due to hamstring and knee problems respectively, with Messi sitting out for Argentina in friendlies against Italy and Spain due to the issue over the past week or so.

In turn, that would have been enough of a headache for the Barca boss as with the all-important final stretch of the campaign upon us, the last thing he needs is for key players to go down injured along with depth stars who could step in if needed.

As confirmed by the club below, they’ve suffered another setback as left-back Lucas Digne has now been ruled out for three weeks after returning from international duty with France with a thigh injury.

[INJURY NEWS] Lucas Digne with a thigh problem https://t.co/5mSchHzZar — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 28, 2018

The 24-year-old has only made 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season and so it’s not a massive setback in that sense. Nevertheless, Valverde will be desperate to ensure that Jordi Alba doesn’t sustain any issues in the coming weeks as that could leave him badly exposed in that area of the pitch.

With the La Liga title race still having nine games to go, along with a Copa del Rey final and the quarter-finals of the Champions League, this really is far from ideal for Barcelona and Valverde.

Nevertheless, if they can make it through the next fortnight or so and remain on track, they could be able to recover those mentioned above and steadily reintroduce them back into the fold to avoid any further damaging setbacks.