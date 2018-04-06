Philippe Coutinho vows he’ll ‘do everything’ to ensure Liverpool star snubs Real Madrid for Barcelona transfer

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho has reportedly assured Mohamed Salah he’ll ‘do everything’ in his power to ensure Ernesto Valverde brings him to the Nou Camp in the summer transfer window.

The Liverpool forward has been in sensational form this season, scoring 38 goals for the Reds in all competitions to get top clubs to stand up and take notice of him.

According to Don Balon, Coutinho is desperate to persuade Barcelona manager Valverde that signing Salah would be more beneficial than bringing in Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

The report adds that the Brazil international, who played for just half a season alongside Salah at Liverpool, is desperate not to see the Egyptian goal machine head to Real Madrid instead.

The 25-year-old is likely to be hot property this summer and it’s no surprise Coutinho rates him so highly and wants him to form part of a dream attack alongside him, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Catalunya.

All this is certainly embarrassing for Chelsea, who let Salah join Roma on the cheap in the first place after barely giving him any playing time at Stamford Bridge.