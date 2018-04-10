Man Utd, Chelsea in €100m transfer battle with Euro giants for potentially crucial replacement

Man Utd and Chelsea have reportedly been joined by Paris Saint-Germain in the transfer battle to land one of Europe’s most in-demand stars.

The last thing that either United or Chelsea will want is to lose one of their most important players, but with speculation continuing to link David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois with an exit, that’s the threat that they face.

SEE MORE: Man Utd star hits out on Instagram after Man City spitting claim with no-nonsense post

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Real Madrid are still monitoring the pair, and so in turn, they’re eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak as a potential replacement, along with PSG, with a €100m bid said to be needed to prise him away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 25-year-old Slovenian international has been in fine form again this season, keeping 24 clean sheets in 39 games, having also only conceded just 19 goals as he continues to prove to be a fundamental piece in Atleti’s success.

Having established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe, it’s no surprise that he is attracting such attention, but from a Man Utd and Chelsea perspective, they’ll surely prefer to keep hold of their own current world-class options in that department instead of fighting for a replacement.

De Gea continues to produce decisive saves time and time again, even as recently as the Manchester derby at the weekend to keep the Red Devils in the lead to claim a 3-2 win.

As for Courtois, he has played a big part in helping Chelsea win two Premier League titles in the last three years, and so they’ll be desperate to keep hold of the Belgian international.

Oblak would be a quality replacement if they are forced into the market to look for one, but that’s a lot of money and with PSG reportedly entering the fray, it could lead to a real headache for the Premier League giants.