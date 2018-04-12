Man Utd won’t sell key figure this summer, fans demand same for others

Having come through the youth ranks and established himself as an important player at senior level, Man Utd fans will be desperate to see one of their own stay at Old Trafford.

However, speculation has continued to link forward Marcus Rashford with an exit, such is the competition for places at the club, especially after Alexis Sanchez arrived in January.

That leaves Jose Mourinho with Rashford, Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata fighting for places behind the main striker, which in turn is surely too much depth to keep everyone happy.

According to ESPN FC though, the Red Devils will snub any offers for the 20-year-old this summer as evidently he remains a fundamental part of Mourinho’s plans moving forward.

Given he’s a youth product and a hometown star, Rashford has emerged as a popular figure with the Man Utd faithful having also had a positive impact on the pitch.

After making his breakthrough under Louis van Gaal two years ago, it hasn’t quite been as spectacular as his initial impact, but the England international has contributed 12 goals and nine assists in 44 appearances so far this season.

That shows that he is a big part of Mourinho’s thinking having featured so often this season, and while he would arguably hope to be one of the first names on the team sheet, there doesn’t seem to be a drastic need to consider his options for more regular football.

In turn, with the report suggesting that United won’t listen to offers his summer, supporters have had their say, as seen in the tweets below, as they have called upon Man Utd to take a similar stance with the likes of David de Gea and Martial.

Particularly in the case of the former, he has proven again this season how important he is to United with countless crucial saves in big moments.

In contrast, Martial has struggled to convince Mourinho to give him more minutes, and although the consensus below would be for the French international to remain at Old Trafford, it remains to be seen if they get their wish along with Rashford staying.

Do the same with De Gea and Martial @ManUtd — Classical Griezmann (@Griezmannility) April 11, 2018

Should reject for Martial too. — King (@ssadunitedfan) April 11, 2018

Reject offers for Rashford and Martial. — James ? (@EliteLukaku) April 11, 2018

Don’t just reject…DESTROY THEM!!! — Fumz (@Foo_meee) April 11, 2018