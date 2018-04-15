Arsenal transfer chief spotted at major European derby following midfielder links

Arsenal transfer chief Sven Mislintat has been spotted watching today’s Bundesliga clash between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund amid rumours linking Max Meyer with a transfer to the Gunners.

The club’s head of recruitment was believed to have been instrumental in the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his former club Dortmund in January, and he’s recently been reported to have recommended Meyer as a summer target.

According to football.london, Mislintat has his eye on a number of Bundesliga-based players, with Meyer seen as an ideal long-term replacement for the injury-prone Santi Cazorla.

The Germany international has long been considered one of the top young midfielders in Europe and he’ll be available on a free transfer this summer as he heads towards the end of his contract.

Meyer could be an ideal signing for Arsenal if they lose their own contract rebel Jack Wilshere as well, with Mislintat’s influence possibly crucial in helping the club land the top talent available from the German top flight.

It remains to be seen if anything will come about from Mislintat’s trip to the Schalke game today, or indeed if he has his eye on any other players likely to be involved.

Schalke, for their part, recently suggested it was likely Meyer would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

‘At the moment we can and must expect that Max leaves the club in the summer,’ Schalke director Christian Heidel is quoted in the Metro.

‘Everything suggests that. There is no offer from us and no wish from Max to have a conversation again.’