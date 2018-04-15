Liverpool star set to earn new contract after ‘surprising’ Jurgen Klopp this season

Liverpool are reportedly set to reward one of their in-form stars and secure the future of a top young talent with a new contract.

The player in question is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is in line for a new deal after surprising Reds boss Jurgen Klopp with his remarkable rise this season, according to the Daily Mirror.

Few could have anticipated such quality and composure from the 19-year-old in defence this season, and he’s now looking all the more likely to sneak into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup.

The teenage defender looks one of the brightest prospects in the country and has really made that right-back slot his own in the absence of Nathaniel Clyne through injury.

Alexander-Arnold’s performances have helped Liverpool into the semi-finals of the Champions League, with his display against Manchester City forward Leroy Sane gaining particular attention lately.

The youngster kept the German very quiet in both legs of their quarter-final tie – something some of the best defenders in the Premier League have struggled to do all season long.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see an academy product come good under Klopp and will hope his new contract can be resolved soon.