Embarrassing Manchester United performance gifts Manchester City the title as Mata and Pogba go missing

Manchester United suffered one of their most embarrassing days in the club’s long history as they handed Manchester City the title.

Manchester United fell to a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford against West Brom which subsequently gifted Manchester City the title.

Following last week’s explosive heroics it almost feels as an underwhelming end to the title race to say the least.

United looked lacklustre throughout and poor performances from the likes of Paul Pogba and Juan Mata saw United fall to a 1-0 defeat to West Brom who have little to fight for unless a miracle can bring them Premier League safety.

It was a Jay Rodriguez goal on the 73rd minute that proved the difference as Ben Foster produced a memorable performance in the other end to prevent United from scoring.

THE GOOD

West Brom’s season has proved to be disastrous to say the least. Alan Pardew arguably tarnished his reputation as a manger forever upon his time at the club this season and the Baggies have struggled to provide any sign that they have what it takes to survive in the top flight.

While relegation remains inevitable, there could be light ahead. Caretaker boss Darren Moore has already equalled Alan Pardew’s Premier League wins this season (one in eighteen) in the space of just two fixtures.

That is why Alan Pardew is a disgrace. This team was good enough to stay up. In 4 games Megson & now Moore have shown it in bucket loads. We haven’t lost a game this season under those 2 Albion legends. Not just motivators, but tacticians. It’s a travesty we are going down. #wba — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) April 15, 2018

Hopefully we keep hold of Jay Rodriguez and Foster next season and don’t get anyone like Pulis and Pardew, absolute garbage managers — Tom Handley (@Mooseman95) April 15, 2018

THE BAD

Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial all looked relatively ineffective for United today and the Red Devils lost to a bottom placed side in the Premier League for the first time since 2011. Accompanied with handing the title to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola it was certainly a day to forget for the Red Devils.

In the Premier League this season, Philippe Coutinho has scored two more goals, made 10 more key passes and created seven more chances than Paul Pogba. He left the division four months ago. pic.twitter.com/hNcRHogJiq — bet365 (@bet365) April 15, 2018

THE UGLY THE PERFECT REDEMPTION

Ben Foster produced an inspired performance against his former United side and even managed to steal some of the limelight on a day that was largely about Manchester City clinching the title.

Foster produced four huge saves and managed to organise his West Brom back four to survive a constant onslaught from United’s attack that included 14 attempts.

Not a bad way to show your former club what they’re missing eight years on since leaving them!