“Sell this idiot” – Man United ace has “worst game in a United shirt” as fans turn on star following West Brom embarrassment

Man United fans turned on Spanish star Juan Mata for his display for the Red Devils in their embarrassing 1-0 loss to West Brom at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The only goal of the game came midway through the second half, as a header from Jay Rodriguez was turned home to give the Baggies one of their only wins of the season.

MORE: “Gutted when United let him go”- Manchester United fans marvel over “world class” performance from former star and regret letting him leave

The win meant that United’s fierce rivals Man City were crowned champions, a accolade United snatched away from Pep Guardiola’s side when they beat them 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium last week.

During and following the match, fans took to social media to slam the performance of Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, who had a torrid time out their for Jose Mourinho’s side this evening.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating the former Chelsea man for his display against the nearly-relegated Baggies at Old Trafford today.

Why the fuck is Mata still at United? Sell this idiot we have 3 players who are 10 years younger and can play his position better #MUNWBA — CONNOR (@xzen_YS) April 15, 2018

This was mata’s worst game in a United shirt — I AM UNITED (@Man_utd_20) April 15, 2018

If this isn’t Mata’s last game at United I’m gonna be gutted, nice guy awful player. — A? (@DBerbaTouch) April 15, 2018

Tbvh Mata might be a very good person but he is not good enough to start for Man United — Vraj (@Simeonesta) April 15, 2018

Juan Mata is NOT united quality. — Jay (@jason_carvalho) April 15, 2018

Can't believe we gifted the title to City like this. Not to mention this was Mata's worst game ever in a United shirt. #mufc — marcus (@Marcuz_Wong) April 15, 2018

Can’t be the only United fan that thinks Mata Is so overrated — jake hamer (@jakehamer5) April 15, 2018